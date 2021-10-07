Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $4.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 92,236 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.01.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

