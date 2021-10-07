Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $4.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 92,236 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.01.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.