Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday.

TSE:LNR traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,101. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$42.97 and a 52-week high of C$91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

