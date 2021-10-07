Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 35.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 372,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 249,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $6.06 on Thursday, hitting $302.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.49. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

