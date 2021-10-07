Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lion Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lion Group by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Lion Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

