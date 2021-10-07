LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00.

LIVN stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

