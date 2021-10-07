Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 517,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,959,298 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

