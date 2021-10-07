Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,974. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.