Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 58,800 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.22% of Crown worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.81. 2,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,109. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

