Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,107. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

