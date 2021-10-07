Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $20.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,382.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $44.70 on Thursday, reaching $2,796.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

