Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 18,749 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PKI stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.94 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

