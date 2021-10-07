Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 83,005 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.55. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,770. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.