Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 90,000 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,260. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

