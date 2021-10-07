Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Stock Position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 4.66% of Midatech Pharma worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 95.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 50,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,503. Midatech Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

