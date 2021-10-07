Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

