Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.61. 10,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

