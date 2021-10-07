Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 51.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 921,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,479. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.