Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 12,768 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,383. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

