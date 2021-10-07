Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 667,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

