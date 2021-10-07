LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

