Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

