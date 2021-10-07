Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.89.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.