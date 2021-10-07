Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 64,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,125. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

