Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPFRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MPFRF stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

