Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

