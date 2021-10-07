Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

LON MKS opened at GBX 180.45 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

