Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.15.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

