Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 630,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,344. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

