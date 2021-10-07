Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

