Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $82.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

