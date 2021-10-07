Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

