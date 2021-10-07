Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.26. 946,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

