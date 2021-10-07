Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,353 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $977,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

LMT stock opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

