Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,210,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Masco by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

