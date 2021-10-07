Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $647.09 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of The Home Depot worth $647,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 39.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $330.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

