Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $714.12 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,034,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $714,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

