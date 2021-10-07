Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $863.09 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,742 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.53% of Ryanair worth $863,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $79.24 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

