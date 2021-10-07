Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $579,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.