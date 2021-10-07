Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 172,547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 172,547 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $533,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

