Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 372,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.09% of Waters worth $1,080,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $343.64 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.