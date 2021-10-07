MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MasTec by 130,535.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $386,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

