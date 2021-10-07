Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

