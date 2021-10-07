Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 355,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

