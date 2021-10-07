Mather Group LLC. Buys 338 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,529 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

