Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,533 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.