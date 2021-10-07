Mather Group LLC. Takes $200,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.