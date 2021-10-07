Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

