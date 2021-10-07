MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. KE makes up approximately 1.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KE by 81.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 200,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,896. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

