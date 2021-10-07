McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $20.96. McAfee shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 1,838 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

