Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 305,524 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 61.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 469,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

